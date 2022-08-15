journal-news logo
Marshall University in WVa extends lower rates to wider area

58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia.

The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.

The rate already applied to bordering counties Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto of Ohio and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike of Kentucky.

The new Ohio counties are Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington. New Kentucky counties are Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe.

The expansion goes into effect in the fall of 2023, the school said.

The metro rate is between the resident and nonresident tuition rates.

