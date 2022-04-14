journal-news logo
Marshall to host annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for needy

Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 22 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event. The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online after the event by the Pottery Place.

The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need. The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

The fundraiser is part of a community impact course in Marshall's School of Art and Design.

