Marquette hosts Xavier in conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Chase Ross and Marquette host Tre Carroll and Xavier in Big East play Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. Marquette is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers are 1-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier leads the Big East with 18.6 assists. Filip Borovicanin paces the Musketeers with 4.2.

Marquette is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Marquette has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold is averaging 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jovan Milicevic is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 10.5 points. Carroll is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.