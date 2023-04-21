X

Marlins visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins (10-9, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-9, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -136, Marlins +116; over/under is 8 runs

Cleveland is 2-4 in home games and 10-9 overall. The Guardians have gone 1-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 10-9 record overall and a 3-3 record in road games. The Marlins have a 4-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has six doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with five home runs while slugging .633. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

