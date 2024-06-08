Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers leaves start because of finger soreness

Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning because of soreness in his left index finger

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
40 minutes ago
X

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning Friday because of soreness in his left index finger.

Weathers’ final pitch ended up in the left-field seats when Guardians rookie Brayan Rocchio hit his first career home run to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Miami manager Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and a team trainer immediately emerged from the dugout and spoke with Weathers on the mound after Rocchio rounded the bases. Weathers then left game, ending his outing after 2 1/3 innings.

The 24-year-old Weathers, acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego last season, had completed at least six innings and allowed 11 runs in his previous six starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Hamilton man dies after clothes catch fire in accident
2
Fairfield to restore school busing after improved fiscal projections
3
At least 5 Wawa stores to open SW Ohio by mid-2025 with more to come
4
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
5
30th anniversary Fitton Member Show highlights artwork from across...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top