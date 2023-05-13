Marlins host Cincinnati Reds, look to break home skid

Miami is 19-20 overall and 10-10 at home. The Marlins have a 12-0 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 5-12 record on the road and a 17-21 record overall. The Reds have a 4-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads Miami with nine home runs while slugging .504. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-33 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .260 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (foot/calf), TJ Friedl: day-to-day (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.