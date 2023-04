Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

Cleveland had 11 games postponed by weather issues last season and played 11 doubleheaders. The Guardians played a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday after Monday's game was rained out.

Both teams are 10-9. The Marlins won four of six on a homestand against Arizona and San Francisco. The Guardians have played an MLB-leading 12 one-run games in which they have gone 6-6. Cleveland scored in two of 27 innings while losing two of three in Detroit this week.

PRAISE FOR TITO

Miami's first-year manager Skip Schumaker thinks the Guardians' Terry Francona is the “best manager in the game. ”

“Players relate to him,” Schumaker said. “They can't wait to go to the field. Guys that love baseball love to play for guys like Tito. He's great not only with the players but the staff to coach under him. You read a lot about the great managers in the game and he's one of them.”

ON HIS WAY

The Guardians plan for LHP Logan Allen to make his major league debut Sunday against the Marlins. Allen, one of Cleveland’s top pitching prospects, has allowed two earned runs and struck out 20 over 14 1/3 innings in three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season. Allen was Cleveland's second round pick in the 2020 amater draft. TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers went on the 15-day IL with a left biceps strain. Rogers was pulled in the fourth inning of Wednesday's start against San Francisco. ... LHP Steven Okert (left adductor tightness) has been reinstated from the 15-day IL.

Guardians: SS Amed Rosario was in Friday's lineup after missing four games with back soreness. ... RHP Enyel De Los Santos was reinstated from the paternity list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP