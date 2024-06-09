Marlins and Guardians play in series rubber match

The Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (41-22, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (22-42, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (2-5, 5.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -112, Marlins -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami has a 12-24 record in home games and a 22-42 record overall. The Marlins have a 4-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 20-14 record in road games and a 41-22 record overall. The Guardians have a 24-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has eight home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .249 for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 17-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

