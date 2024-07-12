Marlins aim to break road slide, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (2-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -152, Marlins +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to break a four-game road skid when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 45-49 overall and 23-27 at home. The Reds have gone 21-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 32-61 record overall and a 14-30 record on the road. The Marlins have a 22-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has a .276 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 20 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Spencer Steer is 10-for-36 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 32 extra base hits (16 doubles and 16 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .237 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.