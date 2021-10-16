Marist holds off late Dayton drive in 20-17 win

Dayton, after cutting the gap to three points, launched a drive from its own 10 and got across midfield as time was running out. But after reaching a third-and-2 at the Marist 43, the Red Foxes defense denied Dayton a first down, stuffing Jake Chisholm for no gain and then forcing Jack Cook to throw incomplete into tight coverage on fourth down.

Austin Day was 13 of 26 passing for Marist (3-2, 3-0 Pioneer Football League), which has won its last three games. Luke Palladino kicked field goals of 44 and 29 yards.