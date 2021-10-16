journal-news logo
Marist holds off late Dayton drive in 20-17 win

Mekhai Johnson scored two touchdowns in the second quarter — one on a 91-yard kickoff return — and Marist held off Dayton 20-17 to remain unbeaten in Pioneer League

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mekhai Johnson scored two touchdowns in the second quarter — one on a 91-yard kickoff return — and Marist held off Dayton 20-17 on Saturday.

Dayton, after cutting the gap to three points, launched a drive from its own 10 and got across midfield as time was running out. But after reaching a third-and-2 at the Marist 43, the Red Foxes defense denied Dayton a first down, stuffing Jake Chisholm for no gain and then forcing Jack Cook to throw incomplete into tight coverage on fourth down.

Austin Day was 13 of 26 passing for Marist (3-2, 3-0 Pioneer Football League), which has won its last three games. Luke Palladino kicked field goals of 44 and 29 yards.

Cook went 21 of 29 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Sam Bubonics, was his 60th, placing him as Dayton’s all-time leader in TD passes thrown.

Bubonics made nine catches for 107 yards.

Teddy Wright led the Red Foxes defense with 10 tackles, five solo, and an interception.

