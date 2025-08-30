Mariners try to end 6-game road losing streak, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (8-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to break a six-game road skid when they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 67-66 record overall and a 34-32 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 42-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle is 72-63 overall and 31-36 in road games. The Mariners have a 48-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 26 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBIs while hitting .285 for the Guardians. Brayan Rocchio is 8 for 34 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 19 doubles and 50 home runs for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 12 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .177 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: day-to-day (hand), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.