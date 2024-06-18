Mariners reinstate 1B Ty France from 10-day injured list and designate C Seby Zavala

After a slow start, France had raised hit batting average to .251 with seven homers and 27 RBIs, with five of those homers coming in the past 27 games.

To clear the roster spot, Seattle designated for assignment catcher Seby Zavala, a move which could end up seeing Mitch Garver get more time behind the plate as the primary backup to Cal Raleigh. Zavala had appeared in only 18 games and was hitting .154 in his limited at bats.

Garver, who was acquired in the offseason to be Seattle’s primary designated hitter, had started to get occasional time behind the plate lately and has caught four games since May 29. Garver has struggled at the plate and is hitting .173 with eight homers in 61 games this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb