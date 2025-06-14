Mariners play the Guardians leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-3, 6.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 17-17 record in home games and a 34-34 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Cleveland has a 35-33 record overall and a 16-18 record in road games. The Guardians have a 15-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 11 doubles, 26 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Mariners. Rowdy Tellez is 8 for 31 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 12 home runs, 25 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .327 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .284 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.