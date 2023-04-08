X

Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (3-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -140, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253 and slugging .382.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Mariners slugged .390 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

