Mariners aim to sweep series against the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (4-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-4)
Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -126, Guardians +107; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Guardians slugged .382 with a .316 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.
Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Mariners pitching staff had a 3.59 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.
INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)
___
