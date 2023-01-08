Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

Max Pacioretty had two goals and Brady Skjei scored on the power play for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 15 shots in his first loss since Nov. 17.

After a scoreless first, Marchenko put Columbus up 1-0 with the second power-play goal of his career at 7:26 of the second period, and he made it 2-0 just 1:36 later.