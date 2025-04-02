Marchenko has 3 goals and an assist to lead Blue Jackets to 8-4 win over Predators

Filip Forsberg, Michael Bunting, Justin Barron and Jordan Oesterle scored for Nashville, and Luke Evangelista had two assists. Juuse Saros gave up a season-high seven goals on 26 shots through two periods, and Justus Annunen had 10 saves in the third.

Marchenko scored from between the circles 1:15 into the game, Fantilli doubled the lead with 3:26 remaining in the first from the right circle, and Monahan made it 3-0 on the power play from nearly the same spot with 1:50 left in the period.

Forsberg got the Predators on the scoreboard 24 seconds later with his 29th of the season, but Marchenko got his second of the night at 4:12 of the second to restore Columbus' three-goal lead.

Bunting and Barron scored 43 seconds apart to pull Nashville to 4-3 at 6 1/2 minutes into the middle period.

Fantilli, Monahan and Fabbro all scored in the final 8 minutes of the period to help the Blue Jackets pull away, and Marchenko finished off his first hat trick since Dec. 19, 2023, at 5:23 of the third to make it 8-3.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville, languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, has lost four straight and five of six.

Blue Jackets: Columbus won for the third time in four games, and remained two points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the East.

Key moment

After Nashville closed to 4-3 early in the second period, Columbus' Boone Jenner picked off Fedor Svechkov's pass toward the front of the goal, brought the puck up the middle and found a streaking Fantilli near the blue line. Fantille skated in and beat Saros to make it 5-3 with his fourth multigoal game of the season, and the Blue Jackets took off from there.

Key stat

The eight goals by the Blue Jackets set a season high, and was their highest output since a 9-4 win at Buffalo on Dec. 19, 2023.

Up next

Predators visit Dallas on Thursday, and Blue Jackets host Colorado.

