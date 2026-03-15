Marchenko carries surging Blue Jackets past Flyers, 2-1 in shootout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored his 25th goal and lifted a backhander over Dan Vladar in the third round of a shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games as they fight Detroit for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 5-0-4 during the streak.
Marchenko opened the scoring on a wrist shot 4:21 into the first period. Alex Bump tied it on a tip with 9:36 left in the period.
Jet Greaves made 18 saves for Columbus. Vladar stopped 27 shots.
Up next
Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.
Flyers: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.
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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
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