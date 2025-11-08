Maples leads Cleveland State against CSU Fullerton after 29-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits CSU Fullerton after Colbi Maples scored 29 points in Cleveland State's 71-49 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

CSU Fullerton finished 4-10 at home last season while going 7-23 overall. The Titans averaged 58.4 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from deep.

Cleveland State went 9-7 on the road and 27-10 overall last season. The Vikings gave up 61.2 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.