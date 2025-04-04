Maple Leafs take winning streak into home matchup against the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three games in a row.

Toronto is 46-25-4 overall and 24-13-1 in home games. The Maple Leafs are seventh in league play with 244 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Columbus is 34-31-9 overall and 12-21-4 in road games. The Blue Jackets have conceded 252 goals while scoring 239 for a -13 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the last meeting. Adam Fantilli led the Blue Jackets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored 29 goals with 40 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has nine goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 54 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.