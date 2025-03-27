Manzardo shines for Cleveland in 7-4 victory over the Royals

Manzardo also become the third MLB player with a double, triple and homer on opening day, joining Don Baylor (1973), Gee Walker (1937).

Steven Kwan led off the 10th with a run-scoring double. With two outs and Kwan at third, reliever Sam Long intentionally walked Carlos Santana to face Manzardo, who drove in both runners.

Emmanuel Clase took the win and Paul Sewald earned the save.

Vinnie Pasquantino broke the scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the third for Kansas City.

The Guardians answered with a run in the fourth. Manzardo hit a one-out triple and Jhonkensy Noel drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

The Guardians got another run in the fifth on another sacrifice fly. Cleveland put runners on first and second with no outs and Jose Ramirez drove in Gabriel Arias with the second run.

Manzardo homered on the first pitch he saw in the sixth to give the Guardians a 4-3.

The Royals tied it at 4-all in the bottom of the ninth off Clase on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

Key moment

The Royals had runners on first and third and no outs in the eighth, with the top of the order up. But Jonathan India hit into a fielder's choice, resulting in a double play.

Key stat

Manzardo had 12 doubles, no triples and five home runs in 145 at bats in his debut last season.

Up next

Gavin Williams of Cleveland is scheduled to face Seth Lugo for Kansas City when the clubs resume the three-game series on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP