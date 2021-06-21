Man's trial in 8 slayings set for April after brother's plea

His younger brother, 28-year-old Edward "Jake" Wagner, pleaded guilty two months ago and agreed to cooperate in the cases against the other three defendants under a deal to help all four avoid potential death sentences. Prosecutors have said he provided a full account of what happened, plus information that led to them to more evidence.

Attorneys for George Wagner IV said Monday they haven't yet seen what Jake Wagner provided to prosecutors but expect to get that information from them by an early August deadline.