Manager killed, employee wounded in shooting at Ohio eatery

news | 57 minutes ago
Police say a shooting at a White Castle restaurant in Ohio has left the manager dead and an employee wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at a White Castle restaurant early Friday left the manager dead and an employee wounded, police said.

The manager, Amanda Rush, 30, was pronouced dead at the scene at the restaurant on West Broad Street.

The other employee was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said the gunman then tried to rob a nearby gas station, where he holed up during a standoff with officers before he surrendered.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

It was not known what led to the shooting.

White Castle said Rush been with White Castle since 2006 and had been a general manager for two years.

