Man won't face death if convicted of slayings of 8 in Ohio

Wagner, however, testified that he was at home sleeping on the night of the murders. He said he learned that the Rhodens were dead from TV reports, calling the news “heartbreaking.” On cross-examination, Canepa attacked his credibility, citing inconsistencies between his testimony and his 2017 statements to authorities.

His younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, testified as part of a deal that spared him the death penalty. He said he killed five of the eight victims and implicated their father in the other three slayings. He said he felt he had no choice but to kill the mother of his toddler daughter because he feared for the girl’s safety.

Angela Wagner, the mother of Jake and George, earlier pleaded guilty to helping plan the slayings but blamed the massacre on her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III. She said he believed the other family would seek revenge for the woman’s death and would kill Jake “if not all of us,” so the rest of her family “had to be murdered.”

George Wagner III has pleaded not guilty and likely won’t go on trial until next year.

Those killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37, his ex-wife; their three children, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Roden Jr., 16, and Hanna Rhoden, 19, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Hannah Gilley, 20, Clarence Rhoden’s fiancee; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin.