Man with weapon is fatally shot by police during standoff

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Harrison Township home around 2 a.m. Friday after receiving a domestic violence report. Deputies soon got the stabbing victim out of the house and requested a SWAT team because the suspect was acting erratically, authorities said.

Negotiators then spent about 40 minutes trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, but could hear him causing damage inside the home. The man eventually came out and officers tried to detain him using nonlethal tactics, but he was able to escape after a brief struggle and got back inside the home.