Man, teens injured when car crashes into Ohio home

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A car driven by a teenager crashed into a home, injuring a man who was lying in bed, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Police believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, which happened Wednesday night.
According to the highway patrol, the 16-year-old driver lost control of the car, which struck a rock, rolled as it crossed a road and struck the home.
The driver was taken to a hospital with incapacitating injuries and a 16-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state troopers said.
The 27-year-old man who was lying in bed was also taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known.