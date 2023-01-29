Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn't taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.

“I believe you are dangerous. I believe you are manipulative,” Judge Tim Tepe told Hubbard, who could serve an additional 5.5 years if he misbehaves in prison. Hubbard declined to speak on the advice of his attorney, who has vowed an appeal.