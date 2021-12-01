journal-news logo
X

Man sentenced for throwing concrete at police car at protest

news
Updated 4 minutes ago
A Pittsburgh man who threw concrete at a police vehicle and injured an officer amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man who threw concrete at a police vehicle and injured an officer amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison.

George Allen, 31, will also have to serve three years of probation after he's released. He had pleaded guilty to obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Allen threw “multiple pieces” of concrete at an occupied Pittsburgh police vehicle that was parked on a city street during the protests in downtown Pittsburgh on May 30, 2020, prosecutors said. One piece shattered the front passenger window and hit an officer, causing minor bruising to his arm.

U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab, who handed down the sentence, said Allen canb remain free on bond until he reports to prison on Feb. 1 to start his sentence.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Take a tour of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
2
On a Day without Art, HIV health advocate suggests optimism
3
‘Historic day’ sees Middletown community center receive $100,000 in...
4
Talawanda- Butler Tech FFA brings home top awards from national...
5
PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from December 2001
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top