Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

Authorities allege that Myers crashed his car into a cable barrier on the side of the highway and then got out and began running back and forth along I-71 arguing with a female passenger on the median and firing shots at passing cars.

Authorities said at least three vehicles were struck, including a UPS truck and a van carrying two members of the Madison High School wrestling team and two coaches who were traveling to Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center. No drivers were reported injured.

Video from a driver shown on Columbus TV stations shows the man shooting at police, who return fire. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson, said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later said to be stable. A police officer was also taken to a hospital with an injury unrelated to the gunfire.