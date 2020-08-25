Man pleads not guilty in fatal shootings of wife, her mother

Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty for Robert Dick, 52, of Medina, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping. He entered his plea Monday during a court hearing, and his trial was set for Feb. 1.

The counts stem from the Aug. 6 slayings of Pamela Dick, 47, and Lillian Cox, 84. Prosecutors have said Robert Dick shot both women in the head with a .38-caliber handgun and then fled the home in Medina, but they have not said what prompted the shootings.