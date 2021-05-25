Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of girl, 6, in Cleveland

A county judge in Cleveland sentenced Raysean Howard Jr., 23, to life in prison with parole eligibility in 23 years after he entered his pleas. Before sentencing, Howard turned and apologized to the family of Lyric Lawson.

Howard was originally charged with aggravated murder in the September 2019 death of Lyric, who was in the living room with her two sisters and three cousins for a slumber party.