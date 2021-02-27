X

Man killed, woman wounded in motive theater parking lot

news
GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say gunfire claimed the life of a man and wounded a woman in a parking lot outside a movie theater in Ohio.

Police in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb, responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to the shots outside the Stoneridge Lane movie theater. Officers said the two were approached while seated in a vehicle and “it appears this may have been a targeted attack."

Police said 22-year-old Tyrone Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 24-year-old woman was last reported undergoing surgery.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating but said there was no danger to the public. No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information was bein asked to call Gahanna police.

