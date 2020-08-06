X

Man killed, another seriously injured in apartment shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A shooting inside a unit at a Dayton apartment complex has left one man dead and another seriously injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were considered life-threatening. Their names have not been released, and it wasn't clear if either man lived in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Authorities declined to release specific details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

