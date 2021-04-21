Man gets 30 to 60 years in multimillionaire father's death

William Morse IV, 30, pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to third-degree murder and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities. The plea spared him a mandatory life without parole term that a first-degree murder conviction would have carried.

The disappearance of William Morse III, 59, started as a missing persons case in June 2018. Authorities said he had an estimated $7 million from a family trust and owned about 10 acres of land in the Hazleton area, in addition to his seven-acre property in Sugarloaf Township.