Man gets 14 years in death of woman found slain on Christmas

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Dimitrious Rhodes pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and evidence-tampering in the death of 57-year-old Rose Douthitt in her home on the Northeast Side of Columbus.

Rhodes told a pre-sentencing investigator a statement that he struck the victim in the head with an object multiple times because he was afraid of her, a statement that prompted Franklin County prosecutors to recommend a maximum term of 22 years rather than the 15 years they originally recommended.