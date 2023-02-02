Man gets 10-year sentence in Islamic State training case

The Justice Department accused Naser Almadaoji, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen, of arranging with an Islamic State supporter to travel to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan. The supporter was actually an FBI informant, and federal agents arrested Almadaoji at the Columbus airport before he departed in October, 2018.

Almadaoji pleaded guilty in November to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. He was sentenced on Wednesday.