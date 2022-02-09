Man falls through skylight to his death in southern Indiana

Pedro Gonzalez, 42, of West Chester, Ohio, was working for an Ohio-based industrial roofing company when he fell through the skylight at the store in Columbus about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, authorities told The Republic.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting released Gonzalez's identity Wednesday. Nolting estimated the fall from the skylight was 40 to 50 feet (12.19 to 15.24 meters).