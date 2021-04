Man dies in exchange of gunfire with police at Ohio hospital

The shooting at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville in suburban Columbus happened after Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital.

Westerville police said the man was inside the emergency room when gunfire was exchanged with police. Officers from Columbus and the hospital were involved in the shooting, according to Westerville police Chief Charles Chandler and Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods, The Columbus Dispatch reported. It wasn't immediately clear who fired the fatal shots.