Man dies in crash during Ohio police pursuit

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A man being chased by Ohio police officers died Wednesday night when he crashed his pickup truck, police said.
Thirty-seven-year-old Randy Heater, of Mansfield, was killed in rural Richland County, the Mansfield News Journal reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mansfield officers responded Wednesday night to a report about men fighting and a woman possibly being held against her will, police said. Officers learned while driving to the scene that a man had been struck in the face with a tire iron and a suspect had fled in a pickup truck.
Officers spotted the truck and began chasing it. Heater “rammed” a police cruiser during the pursuit, Mansfield police said.
Heater lost control at a curve in northern Richland County, struck a guardrail and was ejected as it rolled over several times, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Three Mansfield police officers have been placed on administrative leave while the pursuit and crash are investigated.