Man dies in crash during Ohio police pursuit

Thirty-seven-year-old Randy Heater, of Mansfield, was killed in rural Richland County, the Mansfield News Journal reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mansfield officers responded Wednesday night to a report about men fighting and a woman possibly being held against her will, police said. Officers learned while driving to the scene that a man had been struck in the face with a tire iron and a suspect had fled in a pickup truck.