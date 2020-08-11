X

Man critically hurt in shooting captured on cellphone video

news | 54 minutes ago
Authorities say a man critically wounded in a shooting at a Toledo park apparently used a cellphone to record the incident, and the video was posted to social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man critically wounded in a shooting at a Toledo park apparently used a cellphone to record the incident, authorities said, and the video was posted to social media.

The shooting at Winterfield Park occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday, city police said.

The video recorded the sound of several gunshots. The victim is then heard saying he had been shot and pleading for someone to take him to a hospital.

The wounded man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His name and further details on the shooting were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

