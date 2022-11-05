Man convicted of murder in slayings of 3 at 2019 house party

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of three people at a house party in Cleveland three years ago.

A jury convicted Kielonte Harris, 28, on Friday of six counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder and several other charges in the November 2019 slayings in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Cleveland.com reported.

Authorities said 36-year-old April Magana, 31-year-old Joseph Meeks and 26-year-old Muriel Tursivio were shot in the head outside Magana's apartment after a dispute over an attempted drug sale. Two shootings were captured on security video that prosecutors played for the jury.

Co-defendant Deandre Harris, who is unrelated to Kielonte Harris, was acquitted by the judge of murder and felonious assault charges but was convicted of weapons counts. Both men will be sentenced at a later date.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the verdict held Kielonte Harris accountable for what he called the defendant's "barbaric actions.”

“I hope this brings comfort to the victims and their families,” O’Malley said in a statement. Defense attorney Kevin Spellacy declined comment.

An attorney for Deandre Harris, Ali Hibbard, said in a text message that the defense was grateful for the judge's dismissal of the charges, adding that “justice was served in this case.”

