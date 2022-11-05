Man convicted of murder in slayings of 3 at 2019 house party

A jury convicted Kielonte Harris, 28, on Friday of six counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder and several other charges in the November 2019 slayings in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Cleveland.com reported.

Authorities said 36-year-old April Magana, 31-year-old Joseph Meeks and 26-year-old Muriel Tursivio were shot in the head outside Magana's apartment after a dispute over an attempted drug sale. Two shootings were captured on security video that prosecutors played for the jury.