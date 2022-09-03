Man convicted of 4 murders in 2019, could face death penalty

Defense attorneys questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented and challenged other parts of the investigation. Jurors acquitted Johnson of one aggravated burglary count and the aggravated murder count associated with that charge.

“We’re just glad that justice was served for Takeyra and for the kids,” Collins’ aunt, Tiffany Collins, said after the conviction.

Johnson is eligible for the death penalty since jurors found that more than two people were killed, the felonies of kidnapping and aggravated arson were also committed, victims under the age of 13 were killed, Johnson was on post-release control from prison at the time and a witness was killed.

In the penalty phase of the trial slated to begin Sept. 28, defense attorneys will be able to present evidence such as aspects of the defendant's upbringing and mental health to try to persuade jurors not to recommend capital punishment. The judge cannot impose the death penalty if the jury rejects it and instead recommends a life sentence.