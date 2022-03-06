Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Man charged in fiery expressway crash that left 2 women dead

news
34 minutes ago
A New York City man has been charged in connection with a fiery crash that left two passengers dead

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged in connection with a fiery crash that left two passengers dead.

The crash happened on the FDR Expressway early Friday morning. According to police, the driver of a 2006 Infiniti M35 heading northbound near East 74th Street lost control of the car and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Thirty-five-year-old Kesha Montez of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson of Columbus, Ohio were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 33-year-old Daquan Allen of the Bronx, was taken to a hospital where he was in serious but stable condition, according to police. He was charged with reckless driving. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

In Other News
1
Company selected to run Middletown airport has improved others...
2
Emergency responders called for water rescue in West Chester
3
Schools scramble: Millions of dollars spent upgrading air quality...
4
Millions spent on homelessness in Butler County, some question whether...
5
Oxford Kroger retiree honored for 46 years of dedication to company
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top