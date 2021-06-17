Man charged in deadly shootout at Ohio drag racing track

Luis Cuevas, 33, of Cleveland, was shot at least once and died from his wounds later Sunday. Authorities have said Cuevas and the three injured victims were not involved in the shooting.

The person who returned fire at the pickup truck driver was detained for questioning but has not been charged. Authorities said that person has a concealed firearms weapons permit.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Roughly 2,000 people were at the drag-racing track for a car show and drag-racing event, authorities said.