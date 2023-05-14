Man charged in 2019 murder of woman walking dog in Cleveland park

Court documents indicate that Evans is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Messages seeking comment were sent Sunday to his defense attorneys.

Cleveland.com reported that Evans is serving a five-year sentence in an unrelated robbery case and is scheduled for release in June 2024. A judge earlier this year denied Evans’ request for release two years early.

His public defender said in the motion for release that his client had gotten a high school diploma and planned to enroll in college after he was freed, and he was also looking forward to reuniting with his son and the child’s mother.

“Having now experienced the difficulties of prison life and the devastation caused by his absence from his mother and son, Mr. Evans is ready and motivated to reintegrate into society as a law-abiding and productive member of his community,” the motion said.