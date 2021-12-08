Man, 2 children killed in shooting in apartment parking lot

“There’s a mother now that will have to go on in her life with two young babies that she no longer gets to raise,” assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said.

Potts called on the community to help end gun violence.

“There’s nothing I can say to this family that’s going to bring them closure other than the fact that whoever you are, we will find out who you are and we will hunt you down until we get you,” Potts said.