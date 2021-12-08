journal-news logo
X

Man, 2 children killed in shooting in apartment parking lot

news
31 minutes ago
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in a Columbus apartment complex parking lot left a man and two children dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man and two children were fatally shot in an apartment complex in Columbus, prompting a police search Wednesday for the suspects.

The shooting took place early Tuesday night in the city's southeast side.

The three victims were seated in a vehicle when two armed suspects approached and opened fire “without any apparent warning or provocation," police said.

Police say a third suspect drove the shooters away.

The victims were identified by police as 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal.

“There’s a mother now that will have to go on in her life with two young babies that she no longer gets to raise,” assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said.

Potts called on the community to help end gun violence.

“There’s nothing I can say to this family that’s going to bring them closure other than the fact that whoever you are, we will find out who you are and we will hunt you down until we get you,” Potts said.

In Other News
1
Fairfield schools increase security because of threat
2
Ross development expected to be boon for township, region
3
Flying Ace car wash rises on Hamilton’s West side
4
Two Hamilton companies get state tax credits to expand
5
Fitton Center in Hamilton hosting holiday shows
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top