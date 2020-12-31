Mamukelashvili, Rhoden lift Seton Hall past Xavier 85-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points to lead six Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates beat Xavier 85-68 on Wednesday night. Jared Rhoden added 14 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken chipped in 11, Myles Cale scored 10 and Takal Molson had 10. Rhoden also had eight rebounds.