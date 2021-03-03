Mall evacuated as shots fired; 2 suspects sought

Columbus police said two officers working special duty in Polaris Fashion Place heard gunshots at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and many patrons also reported the gunfire.

Sgt. James Fuqua told reporters that at least two people apparently fired inside the mall, which was populated by a “substantial amount" of customers as well as employees at the time. No victims were immediately found, but there was some damage to property, especially a kiosk, he said.