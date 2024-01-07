Malik Reneau scores 19 of his 23 in 2nd half, Indiana beats Ohio State 71-65

Battle had 17 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Zed Key added 11 points. Okpara grabbed 15 rebounds to go with six points.

Indiana (11-4, 3-1) rebounded from an 86-70 loss at Nebraska. The Hoosiers were outrebounded 49-27 — including 22-7 on the offensive glass — but committed a season-low four turnovers and tied the season best with eight steals.

Johnson was fouled as he hit 3-pointer and converted the four-point play with 47 seconds left in the first half and made two free throws 38 seconds later to give Indiana a one-point lead. Zed Key answered with two free throws to make it 37-36 at halftime, Okpara opened the second half with a dunk, Gayle followed with a three-point play and Battle hit a 3 to stretch the lead to nine with 18 minutes remaining.

Ohio State plays host to No. 21 Wisconsin on Wednesday. Indiana visits Rutgers on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP