Mahle scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

The Reds are 6-5 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 7-10 in division play. The Chicago offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Rex Brothers earned his first victory and Nico Hoerner went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .590.

Bryant leads the Cubs with seven home runs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (back), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Jonathan India: (undisclosed).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Willson Contreras: (right thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.